RAMSAY, PATRICIA (nee REDSHAW) Passed away suddenly, but peacefully and surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the age of 81. She is reunited in heaven with her husband Edward (1976). Loving mother of Dana (Laurie), Shelly (Stanley), Lynn, and Steven (Christina). Cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Craig, Meghan, Jonathan, Justin, Jessica, Brett, James and Zachary. The family invite friends to a time of visitation at the DODSWORTH & BROWN Funeral Home, ROBINSON CHAPEL (King Street East at Wellington), on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 12 noon until the time of service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Interment in Woodland Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019