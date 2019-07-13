McLEOD, PATRICIA REA (nee McCAULEY) Passed away in her 91st year at the Leacock Care Centre in Orillia, Ontario, on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born in Toronto, Ontario. Daughter of the late Ethel and William McCauley. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) McLeod. Loving mother of Kenneth Ian and wife Alison of Whitby and Elizabeth Huisman of Orillia. Cherished grandmother of Lauren McLeod, Robert McLeod, Victoria Huisman and Meaghan Gravelle (Riley). Loved sister of Dr. Kenneth McCauley and wife Patricia of Milton. Sister-in-law of the late Malcolm and Shirley McLeod of Smiths Falls. Dear aunt of Susan, Sandra, Carolyn, Bruce, Christopher and their families. A private family service will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia. If desired, memorial donations to the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to a charity of your choice would be gratefully appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 13, 2019