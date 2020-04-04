|
ROBERTSON, PATRICIA (aka little Patsy Pentz from New Glasgow, NS) Began her next spiritual journey and to meet up with her beloved Robbie on March 15, 2020, at the age 67. Survived by her daughter Angie (Darren), her mother Mabel and her siblings Bob (Elaine), Gary (Linda), Peter (Darlene), David, Terri Lynn (Pat), Paul (Deanne) and Mark (Charlene). Predeceased by brother Raymond, sister Karen, father Robert Pentz and step-father Terry Johnstone. Step-mother to her sons Dan (Anitta), Joe (Sherry) and Ben (Manuela) and her step-grandchildren. She spent her final days as she had lived, surrounded by friends and family. Pat lived a fruitful and spiritual life, she loved and was loved and went out on her own terms in a tough and resilient way given her condition, by the hand of GOD. Pat will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations to the charity of your choice or to the Jean Tweed Centre For Women and their Families, Etobicoke, would be appreciated. Online condolences at: mountpleasantgroup.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020