PATRICIA ROY CHISHOLME
CHISHOLME, PATRICIA ROY (nee PICKRELL) At the age of 96, Pat died on August 12, 2020, after a brief stay at Woodhall Long Term Care, Brampton. Beloved Mom to Linda Howell (Rob), Judy Stuve (Craig) and Grant (Martha). Loving Granny to Liane, Sara, Garth, Kira, Lisa, Garett and Brieta; and dear Great-Granny to Charmaine, Holly, Maya, Charlotte, Lincoln and Grayson. Born in Montreal, Pat moved to Toronto after marriage in 1946 to Gordon, who predeceased her in 2007. Pat was a swimmer, teacher and Veteran. She was tasked with setting up the swim program for the mentally and physically challenged (Beverley Street School) for the TDSB. She also had the honour of being Canada's swim coach at the early Special Olympics. Family and friends will remember Pat fondly for her generosity, great sense of humour and love of family and friends. A Memorial service will be planned at a later date due to Covid precautions. Donations in her memory can be made to Diabetes Canada or the Special Olympics. Online condolences can be entered at www.arbormemorial.ca /en/scott-brampton

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 18, 2020.
