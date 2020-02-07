|
TAKAMATSU, PATRICIA Passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2020, at age 57, after a 20-month struggle with cancer that she fought with her positive energy and determination. Beloved daughter of Grace Takamatsu and dear sister of Debbie Stephenson (Chris), Rick (Carol Stewart), Ed (Janet) and Ray (Sherry King). Loving aunt of Taylor, Matthew, Ryan, Garrett and Ashley. Friends may join the family for a celebration of Pat's life at Scarboro Golf and Country Club, 321 Scarborough Golf Club Road, Toronto, on Sunday, March 1st between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Scarborough Health Network (shnfoundation.ca), designated for General Site, Oncology Clinic, would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2020