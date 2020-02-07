Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA TAKAMATSU
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA TAKAMATSU

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA TAKAMATSU Obituary
TAKAMATSU, PATRICIA Passed away peacefully at home on February 2, 2020, at age 57, after a 20-month struggle with cancer that she fought with her positive energy and determination. Beloved daughter of Grace Takamatsu and dear sister of Debbie Stephenson (Chris), Rick (Carol Stewart), Ed (Janet) and Ray (Sherry King). Loving aunt of Taylor, Matthew, Ryan, Garrett and Ashley. Friends may join the family for a celebration of Pat's life at Scarboro Golf and Country Club, 321 Scarborough Golf Club Road, Toronto, on Sunday, March 1st between 1:00 and 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Scarborough Health Network (shnfoundation.ca), designated for General Site, Oncology Clinic, would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -