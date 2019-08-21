Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA THOMSON. View Sign Service Information Adams Funeral Home 445 St. Vincent Street Barrie , ON L4M 6T5 (705)-728-4344 Obituary

THOMSON, PATRICIA (nee McBRIDE) Passed away peacefully in her 97th year on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie. She was predeceased by her father Chester Andrew McBride, mother: Thomasine Bullman McBride, husband: Don Thomson, eldest brother: Lieutenant Joseph Bullman McBride, sisters: Mary Hargraft and Joan (Noni) Elizabeth Davidson, brother: John McBride and beloved Lakeland Terrier 'Laroux'. Pat was deeply fond of her many nieces and nephews: Mike (Chrissy) Hargraft (predeceased), their daughter: Kristen (Jerry Young) and their children Cody, Casey and Chloey. The Davidsons: Andrea, Pamela and daughter Annika, Brenda, and John Richard (Dick). The McBrides: Sheila, Ken and Eric. Pat graduated from Wellesley Hospital in 1945 where she received the A.S. Moorehead prize for highest standing in surgical nursing. Upon leaving her nursing career she resided in Oro-Medonte where she bred and showed Canadian Sport Horses, producing many champions. The family is grateful to the nursing staff of Owen Hill Care Community each of whom added to her health and happiness over the years. Interment will be held in Oro-Medonte on September 22, 2019. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through

THOMSON, PATRICIA (nee McBRIDE) Passed away peacefully in her 97th year on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie. She was predeceased by her father Chester Andrew McBride, mother: Thomasine Bullman McBride, husband: Don Thomson, eldest brother: Lieutenant Joseph Bullman McBride, sisters: Mary Hargraft and Joan (Noni) Elizabeth Davidson, brother: John McBride and beloved Lakeland Terrier 'Laroux'. Pat was deeply fond of her many nieces and nephews: Mike (Chrissy) Hargraft (predeceased), their daughter: Kristen (Jerry Young) and their children Cody, Casey and Chloey. The Davidsons: Andrea, Pamela and daughter Annika, Brenda, and John Richard (Dick). The McBrides: Sheila, Ken and Eric. Pat graduated from Wellesley Hospital in 1945 where she received the A.S. Moorehead prize for highest standing in surgical nursing. Upon leaving her nursing career she resided in Oro-Medonte where she bred and showed Canadian Sport Horses, producing many champions. The family is grateful to the nursing staff of Owen Hill Care Community each of whom added to her health and happiness over the years. Interment will be held in Oro-Medonte on September 22, 2019. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close