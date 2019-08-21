THOMSON, PATRICIA (nee McBRIDE) Passed away peacefully in her 97th year on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Owen Hill Care Community in Barrie. She was predeceased by her father Chester Andrew McBride, mother: Thomasine Bullman McBride, husband: Don Thomson, eldest brother: Lieutenant Joseph Bullman McBride, sisters: Mary Hargraft and Joan (Noni) Elizabeth Davidson, brother: John McBride and beloved Lakeland Terrier 'Laroux'. Pat was deeply fond of her many nieces and nephews: Mike (Chrissy) Hargraft (predeceased), their daughter: Kristen (Jerry Young) and their children Cody, Casey and Chloey. The Davidsons: Andrea, Pamela and daughter Annika, Brenda, and John Richard (Dick). The McBrides: Sheila, Ken and Eric. Pat graduated from Wellesley Hospital in 1945 where she received the A.S. Moorehead prize for highest standing in surgical nursing. Upon leaving her nursing career she resided in Oro-Medonte where she bred and showed Canadian Sport Horses, producing many champions. The family is grateful to the nursing staff of Owen Hill Care Community each of whom added to her health and happiness over the years. Interment will be held in Oro-Medonte on September 22, 2019. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 21, 2019