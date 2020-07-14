1/
Patricia TOALE
TOALE, Patricia 1940 - 2020 It is with sadness and heavy hearts, that the Toale family announces the passing of a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Toale. Loving mother of Stephen (Anne Marie), Michael (Martha), Paul (Elish) and Mark (Karen). Cherished grandmother to Ian (Tia), Ryan (Lottie), Christopher (Leanne), Shana, Nicholas, Andrew, Olivia and adored great-grandmother to Hayden, Logan and Aria. Patricia was predeceased by her brother Alfred (Christina) and sister Josephine (John) and survived by her sisters Valerie (Stuart) and Colette (Lawrence). She will be missed tremendously by her nieces and nephews, family and friends in Canada, England and the United States. Family and friends may gather at the Andrews Community Funeral Centre - 8190 Dixie Road, Brampton (north of Steeles Avenue), 905-456-8190, on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. (*Restriction). A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 940 North Park Drive, Brampton, Ontario, on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. (*Restriction). Cremation. Donations in Patricia's memory, may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences and information at www.andrewscommunity funeralcentre.com


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 14, 2020.
