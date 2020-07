TOALE, PATRICIA Patricia Toale, passed away July 10, 2020, much-loved sister of Valerie and sister-in-law of Stuart, aunt to Mandy (Dave) and Natalie (Dustin), great-aunt to Matthew, Owain, Morgan and Rhys. Our Pat was the best storyteller, she loved life and the company of others, she enriched the lives of her family and friends who are too many to count. Always in my heart, my best friend, Val.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store