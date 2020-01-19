|
PATRICIA WINNIFRED TWISS (nee CUMMINGS)
October 4, 1936 - January 15, 2020
It is with great sadness that her family announces the peaceful passing of Patricia Winnifred Twiss (Cummings) on January 15, 2020, in Newmarket. Born in Toronto in 1936, Paddy married her childhood sweetheart Doug (deceased). Predeceased by her brother Johnny and daughter Kathy, Paddy is mourned by children Stephen (Elizabeth), James (Shelley) and Sandy (Peter). Paddy was also predeceased by husband Peter Paylor. Grandchildren Robert, Rebecca, Rachel, Nelly, Ian and Brad will forever carry memories of their granny teaching them to swim at the family cottage, working in the garden, baking, making delicious preserves and playing cribbage. Paddy was a vital force who refused to be daunted by challenges of any kind. She set an example for her family, as well as a generation of Girl Guides in Aurora. A memorial service will be held January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Trinity Anglican Church, 79 Victoria Street, Aurora. Donations to Girl Guides of Canada (www.girlguides.ca) or Trinity Anglican Church, Aurora, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Funeral Home, Aurora. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 19, 2020