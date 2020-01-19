Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
(905) 727-5421
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA TWISS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA TWISS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA TWISS Obituary
PATRICIA WINNIFRED TWISS (nee CUMMINGS)


October 4, 1936 - January 15, 2020

It is with great sadness that her family announces the peaceful passing of Patricia Winnifred Twiss (Cummings) on January 15, 2020, in Newmarket. Born in Toronto in 1936, Paddy married her childhood sweetheart Doug (deceased). Predeceased by her brother Johnny and daughter Kathy, Paddy is mourned by children Stephen (Elizabeth), James (Shelley) and Sandy (Peter). Paddy was also predeceased by husband Peter Paylor. Grandchildren Robert, Rebecca, Rachel, Nelly, Ian and Brad will forever carry memories of their granny teaching them to swim at the family cottage, working in the garden, baking, making delicious preserves and playing cribbage. Paddy was a vital force who refused to be daunted by challenges of any kind. She set an example for her family, as well as a generation of Girl Guides in Aurora. A memorial service will be held January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Trinity Anglican Church, 79 Victoria Street, Aurora. Donations to Girl Guides of Canada (www.girlguides.ca) or Trinity Anglican Church, Aurora, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Thompson Funeral Home, Aurora. Online condolences may be left at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com

Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -