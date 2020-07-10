1/1
PATRICIA VELMA SANDERSON
SANDERSON, PATRICIA VELMA (nee KYTE) After suffering a serious stroke, Pat passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the age of 79, with family by her side. Pat is now together again with the love of her life and husband of 32 years, Allan Sanderson (1999). Pat was the beloved mother of Sean, Ian (Shelley), Monica (Keith) and Kristen and adored grandmother to Joshua, Logan, Quinn, Owen and MacKenzie. Pat also leaves behind a large extended family; including her brothers Leo (Julie), Ray (Linda) and Mike (Doreen), nieces and nephew; and many friends. Pat was predeceased by her sister Linda. Pat enjoyed an active and vibrant life until her passing, having worked as a nurse for much of her life, travelling to Arizona each winter in her later years, volunteering her time (Royal Victoria Hospital NICU, Meals on Wheels, Society of St. Vincent DePaul, Red Cross, Elections Canada) and spending time with her family. Pat was also a dedicated member of her church, St. John Vianney, in Barrie. Pat was happy when churches reopened and she was able to once again attend Mass. Pat was able to attend Mass for the first time in months just days before her stroke; we are sure this brought her great peace. Due to the current situation, services will be limited to invited family and friends. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online tributes may be made at marshallfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
