GANDER, PATRICIA YVONNE (nee CRANG) July 12, 1931 - December 4, 2019 It is with great sorrow we announce the peaceful passing of MamaG at the Leacock Care Centre, Orillia. Mom left us to join the greatest love of her life and dearest friend, her late husband of 54 years Frederick Thomas (2006). They are bound together forever in love. Daughter of the late Jethro and Audrey Crang and predeceased by her siblings June, Ruth, Bud, Kirby and Doug. Mother of Gail (Art Nesbitt), Bala; Karen (Bert Berger), Toronto; Kevin (Barb), Oakville; Scott (Kathy), Chilliwack, BC. Nannie to Rebekah (Michael), Nikolos; Emery, Audrey (Tyrese); Bryan, Rachel; Cassandra, Jennifer (Daryn), Monica (Vance), Brad (Tammy). GreatNannie G to Zain; Jayden, Taylor; Haylee, Alyssa, Dilyn; Tao, Hannah, Zoe; Ty, Lincon, Briar. Thank you Mom for all that you were and all that you did. Funeral services were held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James Street East in Orillia on Friday, December 6th at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the and Helping Hands Orillia would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019