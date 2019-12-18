BOYLE, PATRICK July 24, 1932 - December 15, 2019 Patrick Boyle, age 87, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 at The Scarborough Hospital surrounded by his family. The eldest son of Micheal and Mary Elizabeth "Lily" Boyle, and brother to Michael, Joseph, Thomas, and the late Frank and John. Beloved husband of 58 years to Eleanor, loving father of Maureen (Rob), Michael, Sheila, and Patrick, as well as proud grandfather to Michael (Sadaf), Paul, and Sara (Ryan). Pat was born in Ireland and immigrated to Toronto in 1957, where he had a long career with Loblaws and raised his family. The "Emerald Isle" was never far from his heart, and was evident in his passion for photography, his beautiful garden and green grass, and his passion for Irish music. His presence, quick wit and sense of humour will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held at McDougall & Brown Funeral Home, 2900 Kingston Rd., Scarborough, ON M1M 1N5 (Kingston Rd. and St. Clair Ave.) on Friday, December 20th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. Joseph's Parish, 200 Morrish Rd., Scarborough, on December 21st at 11:30 am with reception to follow in Church hall. In memory of Pat, and as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada, Canadian Association of Mental Health (CAMH), or a charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 18, 2019