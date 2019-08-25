CALLERY, PATRICK Surrounded by family, Patrick passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Helen for 67 years. Loving father of Mary (Paul) Marchese, Michael (Sandra), Edward, Rose (Mike) D'Amato, Caroline Parker and the late Patrick (Heather). Proud grandfather of Shaun, Bill, Erin, Emily, Laura, Michael, Jessica, Brandon, Aaron, Sarah, Sophia and Max. Great-grandfather to Cecilia, Daniela, Avah, Ivey and Nevaeh. His work career with Nortel spanned 42 years. To his friends and family, he was fondly referred to as Pat, dad, grandpa and papa. He cherished time with family and friends and was an active and dedicated member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Parish, in Mississauga. He will be most remembered for his warm smile, his positivity, his wonderful sense of humour and loyalty to those for whom he cared. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), today from 3 - 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church, 1290 McBride Ave., Mississauga, on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment will be held in Marmora, Ontario, at the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Churchyard Cemetery on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Dorothy Ley Hospice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 25, 2019