SMITH, PATRICK "PAT" DEVERE Pat of Wasaga Beach, Ontario, at the age of 75, on August 31, 2020, at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. Pat is survived by his wife Christine Roberta (nee Levesque); his children Edward Patrick Joseph Smith and Amber Nadette Smith; his grandchildren Boe Kimberly, Remy William and Poppy Claire Smith; his step-grandchildren Karl John Wilson and Jace Timothy Wilson; sister Monica Rosita; brothers - Horace Leon, Peter Ted, Jeffrey Ronald, David Michael and Terry Ian. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, 25 great-nieces and nephews (and growing). He was predeceased by his parents, George Clarence Coldridge Smith and Muriel Inez Rogers, two brothers John and Hal and sister Marguerite. He is also survived by his children from his previous marriage – Robert, Michelle and Cheryl Smith – Crawford. A memorial gathering will take place at the Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home, Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach, Ontario, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Remembrances to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by Pat's family. To sign Pat's book of memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com