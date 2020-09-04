1/
PATRICK DEVERE "PAT" SMITH
SMITH, PATRICK "PAT" DEVERE Pat of Wasaga Beach, Ontario, at the age of 75, on August 31, 2020, at the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital. Pat is survived by his wife Christine Roberta (nee Levesque); his children Edward Patrick Joseph Smith and Amber Nadette Smith; his grandchildren Boe Kimberly, Remy William and Poppy Claire Smith; his step-grandchildren Karl John Wilson and Jace Timothy Wilson; sister Monica Rosita; brothers - Horace Leon, Peter Ted, Jeffrey Ronald, David Michael and Terry Ian. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, 25 great-nieces and nephews (and growing). He was predeceased by his parents, George Clarence Coldridge Smith and Muriel Inez Rogers, two brothers John and Hal and sister Marguerite. He is also survived by his children from his previous marriage – Robert, Michelle and Cheryl Smith – Crawford. A memorial gathering will take place at the Carruthers and Davidson Funeral Home, Wasaga Beach Chapel, 509 River Road West, Wasaga Beach, Ontario, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Remembrances to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by Pat's family. To sign Pat's book of memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach
509 River Road West
Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 2X2
705-429-8766
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
