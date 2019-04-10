Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick EGAN. View Sign

EGAN, Patrick Patrick Egan, was called to eternal life on April 8, 2019, his 86th birthday. He immigrated to Canada in 1956, leaving his parents Joseph and Mary Egan, four brothers and twin sister, in Fadden More, Co. Offaly, Ireland. Patrick will be deeply missed by his wife of 54 years, Nora, his beloved daughter Rachel and her husband Colum McKinley, and his adoring grandchildren, Ciaran, Ella and Alannah, predeceased by son Martin (1968). Loved by many relatives and friends in Ireland, England, the US and Canada. Patrick was known for being a joyful, loving person with a great sense of humour who was an avid golfer, gardener, and animal lover. His Catholic faith sustained him. Patrick will rest at Sacred Heart Church on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. and on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the Funeral Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 14485 Jane Street in King City. Burial at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Reception to follow at the Parish centre. In lieu of sending flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer Society of York Region



530 Industrial Parkway South

Aurora , ON L4G6W8

