O'SULLIVAN, PATRICK FINBARR (BARRY) 1954 – 2019 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Barry on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the age of 65. Cherished husband of Susan (nee Burtoft). Loving son of Margaret Bridget and the late Patrick Joseph O'Sullivan. Dearest brother of Michael, Stephen (Heather), Kevin (Molly), John, Eileen (Brian Higgins), Aida (John Hickey) and David. Barry will be greatly missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins both here in Canada and Ireland. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (south of Hwy. 407 at Bayview Ave.), on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m., followed with a Mass of Christian burial in the Chapel of St. Joseph at 12:00 p.m. Urn Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at catholic-cemeteries.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sinai Health Foundation or the Princess Margaret Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019