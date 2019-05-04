ROONEY, PATRICK FRANCIS Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Cherished father of Jennifer, Brendon, Jacqueline and Monica and their spouses. Dear grandfather of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Patrick will also be sadly missed by his many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000, on Tuesday, May 7th from 2-4 and 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, May 8th at 10:30 a.m. at ST. ANSELM PARISH, 1 McNaughton Rd., Toronto. An interment to follow at Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on May 4, 2019