PATRICK HUBBERT (1935 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "I feel so sad to hear that Pat has passed away. I have..."
    - Marilyn Bridgman
Service Information
Highland Funeral Home
10 CACHET WOODS COURT
Markham, ON
L6C 3G1
(905)-887-8600
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Highland Funeral Home
10 CACHET WOODS COURT
Markham, ON L6C 3G1
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Highland Funeral Home
10 CACHET WOODS COURT
Markham, ON L6C 3G1
Obituary

HUBBERT, PATRICK It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Francis Patrick Hubbert at the age of 84, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Markham, Ontario. Born on October 17, 1935 in Brantford, Ontario, the third child of Francis and Kathleen (nee O'Connor). Cherished husband and best friend to Joan (nee Stevens). Predeceased by siblings: Mary, Richard, and David. Loving father to Jeffrey (Trudy; children Phillip and Julia), Janice (Steve), Anne (Emmanuel; children Eric and Alexander), Paul (Caroline), Danielle, and Caitlin (Scott). A service and visitation to celebrate Patrick's life will be held at Highland Funeral Home – Markham Chapel on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Visitation begins at 1:00 p.m. with service to follow at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evergreen Hospice of Markham, Ontario or Baycrest Foundation c/o Rotman Research Institute.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019
