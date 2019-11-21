HUBBERT, PATRICK It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Francis Patrick Hubbert at the age of 84, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Markham, Ontario. Born on October 17, 1935 in Brantford, Ontario, the third child of Francis and Kathleen (nee O'Connor). Cherished husband and best friend to Joan (nee Stevens). Predeceased by siblings: Mary, Richard, and David. Loving father to Jeffrey (Trudy; children Phillip and Julia), Janice (Steve), Anne (Emmanuel; children Eric and Alexander), Paul (Caroline), Danielle, and Caitlin (Scott). A service and visitation to celebrate Patrick's life will be held at Highland Funeral Home – Markham Chapel on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Visitation begins at 1:00 p.m. with service to follow at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evergreen Hospice of Markham, Ontario or Baycrest Foundation c/o Rotman Research Institute.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2019