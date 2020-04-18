NAGEL, Patrick John Patrick passed away peacefully at home in Etobicoke, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the age of 73 years. He is survived by Beverley, his much-loved wife and companion of more than 50 years, his daughter Lisa (Eric), and brother Michael. A familiar figure in his neighbourhood, Patrick will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place. The family will be inviting everyone to celebrate Patrick's life at a future date, when circumstances allow. As expressions of sympathy, donations in his memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Messages of condolence may be shared at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.