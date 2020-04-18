Patrick John NAGEL
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NAGEL, Patrick John Patrick passed away peacefully at home in Etobicoke, on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the age of 73 years. He is survived by Beverley, his much-loved wife and companion of more than 50 years, his daughter Lisa (Eric), and brother Michael. A familiar figure in his neighbourhood, Patrick will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Cremation has taken place. The family will be inviting everyone to celebrate Patrick's life at a future date, when circumstances allow. As expressions of sympathy, donations in his memory may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Messages of condolence may be shared at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved