CAIN, Patrick Joseph October 23, 1929 – March 27, 2019 (Retired Dedicated Employee of General Motors Oshawa) Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle at the Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in his 90th year. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nancy (2011). Loving father of Lori Anne, Timothy and the late Patti Lynn. Will be missed by his loving dog Sassy. Survived by sisters Kathleen, Florence and predeceased by his brother Charlie and his sister Madeline. Will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234), on Thursday, April 4th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at ST. JAMES ANGLICAN CHURCH, 31 River Street, Sutton, on Saturday, April 6th at 1:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment to follow at Briar Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Lakeridge Health Foundation – Cancer Care. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 30, 2019