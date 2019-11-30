CHIASSON, PATRICK JOSEPH (WWII Veteran, European Campaign) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 23, 2019 with his family by his side. Beloved husband for 62 years of Claudia and loving father of Patricia (Roger) Gobbels. He is survived by his brother Leonard. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McEachnie Funeral Home, 905-428-8488. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will take place. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2019