MURPHY, PATRICK JOSEPH March 5, 1939 - August 10, 2020 Patrick died peacefully at home under the loving and dedicated care of his family. He will be dearly missed by his wife Bridget; daughters, Siobhán and Elaine; and grandchildren, Liam, Hannah and Owen. Pat was born and raised on a farm in Duncummin, Emly, Co. Tipperary, Ireland by his parents, Edmond and Johanna (nee Condon), in a large and faithful Catholic family. He immigrated with his bride to Canada in 1966, and soon thereafter started a long and dedicated career at the Toronto Star. Pat loved his native Ireland and treasured his visits back home, enjoying many special moments with his large extended family. Pat was a true gentleman. He had a sensitive, quiet disposition, and was one of the most thoughtful and generous people one could ever meet. He had a passion for horses and was an ardent follower of North American and European horse racing. Pat was an encyclopedia of family history, a great dancer, and well-known for moving between English and Gaelic in one conversation. Patrick was sadly predeceased by his son-in-law Tom, as well as his sisters, Kitty, Mary, Celia and Carmel; and brothers, Mickey, Vincent, Eddie and Stan. Along with his wife, daughters and grandchildren, Pat will be mourned by his surviving brother William, and his large extended family in Ireland, England, and Australia, including 12 surviving siblings-in-law, and 35 nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Eric Ling, as well as John and Peter, on the palliative care team, for their skilled and compassionate care of Pat and his entire family in recent weeks. A small private Mass will be celebrated by Patrick's family on August 13, 2020, in accordance with current public health restrictions, at the Chapel of St. Joseph, Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, friends may consider donations to Sharelife (sharelife.org
) or the Dr. Jay Children's Grief Centre (drjaychildrensgriefcentre.ca
). Condolences may be left for the family at https://www.catholic-cemeteries.ca/obituary/patrick-joseph-murphy/