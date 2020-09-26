O'BRIEN, PATRICK JOSEPH Peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in his 87th, year. Pat, beloved husband of Mary for 64 wonderful years. Loving father of Linda (Mike), Tammy (Jim), Patrick (Rochelle), and Michael (Anne). Papa will be fondly remembered by Miranda, Darren, Shannon, Mark, James, Patrick, Delanie, Sean, Kate and great-grandfather of Ethan, Gage, Hayden and Ivy. Dear brother of Norah (and the late Leo) and the late Eileen and Michael. O'B was a member of the Metropolitan Toronto Police Force for over 33 years. Pat sang in the Toronto Police Chorus for over 25 years. Visitation at Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Ave. E. (between Warden and Pharmacy) on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church. If attending the Funeral Mass, please register online at www.saintthomasmoreparish.org