1/1
Patrick Kevin FREMEAU
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FREMEAU, Patrick Kevin March 4, 1938 - September 8, 2020 On the morning of September 8, 2020, heaven gained an angel, Patrick Kevin Fremeau. Father of Julia Ann Fremeau, brother of Jayne Aitken, best friend and previous spouse of Heather Ann MacVicar. Predeceased by his parents Raymond and Agnes, brother Raymond, sister Gayle Fremeau and best friend Wayne O'Reilly. Pat will forever be remembered as a guidance counselor and high school teacher and for his gentle ability to guide many individuals to become the best versions of themselves. Pat will be missed by the many communities he contributed to throughout his life: St. Michael's College High School, The Basalian Catholic Church Community, The Balmy Beach Canoe Club, the paddling community at large, and his special bond with his neighbourhood on Winston Avenue. There will be a private funeral service at a later date due to the pandemic. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Fremeau family at www.giffenmackdanforth.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
2570 Danforth Ave
Toronto, ON M4C1L3
4166983121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved