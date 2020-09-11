FREMEAU, Patrick Kevin March 4, 1938 - September 8, 2020 On the morning of September 8, 2020, heaven gained an angel, Patrick Kevin Fremeau. Father of Julia Ann Fremeau, brother of Jayne Aitken, best friend and previous spouse of Heather Ann MacVicar. Predeceased by his parents Raymond and Agnes, brother Raymond, sister Gayle Fremeau and best friend Wayne O'Reilly. Pat will forever be remembered as a guidance counselor and high school teacher and for his gentle ability to guide many individuals to become the best versions of themselves. Pat will be missed by the many communities he contributed to throughout his life: St. Michael's College High School, The Basalian Catholic Church Community, The Balmy Beach Canoe Club, the paddling community at large, and his special bond with his neighbourhood on Winston Avenue. There will be a private funeral service at a later date due to the pandemic. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Fremeau family at www.giffenmackdanforth.com