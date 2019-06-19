Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICK MONKMAN. View Sign Service Information Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville 3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.) Mississauga/Oakville , ON L6H 7A8 (905)-257-1100 Obituary

MONKMAN, PATRICK Our dad passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Patrick is survived by Mary his beloved wife of 62 years. He is also survived by his two daughters Trish (David Eaton) and Pam Monkman (Peter Vician) and his son Trevor (Kathy Davis). Patrick had 6 grandchildren. He is survived by grandchildren Kristin, Kaitlyn and Lindsay Vician and Shawna and Kyle Monkman. He was predeceased by his grandson Jason Davis Patrick and by his dear cousin Enid Bradbury. Dad was born in Devizes, Wiltshire, England, to the late Norie Ann (Dorie) Monkman on June 6, 1927. He immigrated to Canada in 1948, following 3 years of service in the British Army. He graduated from McGill's Macdonald College with a degree in Horticulture. In 1954, Patrick became a Canadian citizen and this was also the year he started his career at Memorial Gardens. Patrick retired as Vice President of Operations from Memorial Gardens Canada Limited in 1992. He continued to consult for 3 more years before he retired for good. Patrick and Mary were married on March 17th (St. Patrick's Day) in 1956 in Paisley, Ontario. As newlyweds, they moved to Saint John, New Brunswick, which was the beginning of many important aspects of Patrick's life. He became a Mason, learned to play golf and started a long-lived passion for curling. They returned to Toronto the following year and then moved to Mississauga in 1959 where they continued to live. On moving to Toronto, he joined High Park Curling Club and remained an active member for 60 plus years, retiring from the sport at the age of 89. In 1983, Patrick and Mary purchased a cottage on Crane Lake near Parry Sound. It soon became the family's very special place. Patrick and Mary spent many happy summers there often enjoying the company of their grandchildren. Dad would often be found at his favourite spot on the dock watching his kids and grandchildren water ski and wake board. He will be truly missed this summer at the cottage. A family burial was held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Glen Oaks Cemetery. A celebration of Patrick's life will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6 - 8 p.m. The family would like to thank the staff at Cawthra Gardens for the care he received in the past year. Patrick was a Shriner for many years and marched in parades until he was 87 years old. If you wish to make a donation in Patrick's memory, please consider the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Online condolences may be made through





