TRANT, PATRICK NICHOLAS September 18, 1924 – October 20, 2019 Patrick Trant, died at home after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his much beloved wife Eira, twin brother John and his sister Sophia. Mourned by his children Michael (Airi), Moira (Don), Fred (Marie), Jenny (Karen) and perennial daughter-in-law April. Also mourned by his grandchildren John (Dana), Tim (Rachel), Aaron, Ryan, Paul, Claire (Brian), Sara (Dave) and Erika (Jason) and by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and a smattering of vigorous great-grandchildren. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Balmoral Place, Right at Home and Home Instead. You guys are all awesome. Those who wish to honour Patrick by their presence, are welcome to meet his family and friends at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E., Meaford, ON N4L 1B9, on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6 until 8 p.m. and a service will take place at the funeral home on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a donation to the charity of your choice. fergusonfuneralhomes.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2019