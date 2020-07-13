1/1
PATRICK NOEL KYTE
KYTE, PATRICK NOEL It is with great sadness that the family of Patrick Kyte announce his passing on July 8, 2020. He died peacefully at his home in Tansley Woods Retirement Community. Burlington, Ontario. He was 92 years old. Patrick was predeceased by his wife Beverly in 2004, and his daughter Laurie in 2019. Patrick will be deeply missed by his sons Paul (Jane) and Gary, son-in-law Jim Pelletier, grandchildren Scott (Vanessa) and Drew (Michelle), as well as his great-grandchildren Joshua, Orlando and Miles. He will also be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Patrick was born on Christmas Day in 1927 in Trinidad. After graduating from St. F. X. University, and then Technical University of Nova Scotia (P. Eng.), he worked all of his adult life for Bell Canada in Montreal and Ottawa. Patrick was an avid sportsman throughout his life, enjoying skiing, tennis and golf with his family and friends. The Kyte family sincerely thanks the staff at Tansley Woods for their tremendous care and support over the years. It was truly appreciated. A private family interment will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patrick's name to the Canadian Cancer Society. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
