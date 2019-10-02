PATRICK OLIVER HAMILL

Service Information
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
4115 Lawrence Ave East
West Hill, ON
M1E2S2
(416)-281-6800
Obituary

HAMILL, PATRICK OLIVER Peacefully, after a courageous battle, with family at his side, September 30, 2019, aged 77. Born July 8, 1942 in Gilford, County Down N. Ireland. He rejoins his beloved wife Bernadette and parents Bernard and Teresa in Eternity. Deeply missed by daughter Carolyn; sister Mary; brother Brian (Bernadette); many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitations to be held at the Giffen-Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Martin de Porres Church, 4179 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment at Resthaven. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Palliative Care Unit, care of the Sunnybrook Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 2, 2019
Funeral Home Details