FALBY, Patrick R. P. Eng. Peacefully and with family at his side, at Credit Valley Hospital, on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Jane McBride-Falby. Loving father of Andrew (Jane), Scott (Mary), Laura, David (Anna), and stepfather of Jay (Anne-Marie) and Marty (Erica). Proud Papa of Amanda, Madeleine, Jylz, Rhys, Ethan, Jet, Noa and Stella. Predeceased by his first wife Lois and brother Douglas. He will be greatly missed by all his extended family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter 'Neweduk-Erin Mills' Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Friday, March 1 from 6 - 9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Stephen's-on-the-Hill United Church, 998 Indian Rd., Mississauga, on Saturday March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. For those who wish, donations may be made to The Compass foodbank and outreach centre (thecompass.ca). Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick R. FALBY.
Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON L5K 1R2
(905) 828-8000
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2019