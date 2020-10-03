1/
PATRICK RICHARD OWEN FAWCETT
FAWCETT, PATRICK RICHARD OWEN Peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 91. Patrick Fawcett was predeceased by his much beloved wife Sheila (2018). He will be missed by his children David (Lisa), Ruth and Ian, his grandchildren Michael and Amanda. Favourite uncle to Ann (Todd), Zachary, Kaitlynn, Brian (Jen), Mariah and Quinton. Patrick was predeceased by his sister Christine and brother-in-law Donald. At Patrick's request, there will be no visitation or service. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fallis & Shields Funeral Home
35 King Street West
Millbrook, ON L0A 1G0
705-932-5300
