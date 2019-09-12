BYRNE, PATRICK THOMAS "PADDY" Peacefully passed away with his wife at his side on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 79 years of age. He emigrated from Ireland in 1963 to Canada and resided much of his life in Bradford. Beloved husband of Theresa (De Cosimo). Loving father of Roisin (Joe), Rory and Kara. Proud grandpa of Joseph and Patrick. Dear brother of Peggy (Chris) Delaney, Jim (Mary), late Christine, Dick (Brenda) and Michael (Frances). Paddy will be lovingly remembered by his in-laws, nieces and nephews; and fondly remembered by his many friends on and off the line. Friends may be received at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803), for visitation on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at the St. John Chrysostom Parish, 432 Ontario St., Newmarket, on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery, Toronto. In Paddy's memory, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to Parkinson Canada. Online condolences may be made at skwarchukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 12, 2019