MULLEN, Patrick Victor June 5, 1929 - November 2, 2020 Patrick Mullen passed away quietly on November 2, 2020 in the Town of Oakville after a brief illness at the age of 91, predeceased by his mother, Nora Ninacs of Oshawa and sister, Joan Mullen of Connecticut. He is survived by his son, Greg Mullen and his wife Dawn Regan, his daughter, Karen Byrne, grandchildren Conor Byrne and Siobhan Pilling (nee Byrne), his great-granddaughter, Briar Byrne, his sister Sylvia Soga, and former wife, Robere Keirstead. From a young age he developed a talent for building and repairing electronics, especially radios, which led to a lifelong interest in ham radio operations (call sign VE3ALN). He was a true self-taught engineer and there was nothing he could not fix. In 1959 he brought his talents to IBM and enjoyed a 35-year career as a Customer Systems Engineer Specialist. Patrick had many adventures but the one he spoke most of was the 1948 hitchhiking trip with his best friend from Niagara Falls to California. However, the journey ended in Colorado where they met two pretty girls. Patrick always had practical life advice for his children, which they have in turn shared with others. He is now, in ham radio vernacular, a "silent key" and will be greatly missed by all. As he wished, a small family memorial has taken place.



