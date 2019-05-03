Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICK WILLIAM PETER O'NEILL. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Obituary

O'NEILL, PATRICK WILLIAM PETER Patrick died on April 28, 2019, his 73rd birthday, of complications from Parkinson's disease. He was born in London, England, to Irish parents Dora and Dennis O'Neill. He took pride in the fact that he was born within the sound of Bow Bells and he remembered playing in the bombing debris of the South End after the war. When Patrick was nine, his family moved to Toronto, settling in the Jane-Bloor area. As a child, Patrick had a paper route and when he was a teenager earned a black belt in Judo. As an adult, he loved classical music on the CBC, Ham radio and the history of the Roman Empire. He majored in History at Lakehead University in Thunder Bay. There he made friends that would last a lifetime, some of whom were with him to the end. Thunder Bay is also where he courted his wife, Robin Mills. He and Robin would live on a sailboat for seven years. They were sailing around the world when Robin became ill. She had MS and Patrick was devoted to her for fifteen years until she died. Patrick worked at Bell for many years as a Telecom Technician. He was an adventurer, undertaking trips to India, Greece, Ecuador, the Amazon, Galapagos, through the Panama Canal and around Cape Horn. He made many transatlantic crossings. He leaves Robin's siblings: Dale Mills, Bonnie Dawson, Wayne Mills and their families. He was a surrogate father to Zoe and Martha Stanley and Caitilin McMillan, who are gutted by his passing. And he leaves a large family of O'Neill cousins and aunts. He was a good man. We will miss him. In his memory, donations to Parkinson Canada may be made. (



Published in the Toronto Star on May 3, 2019

