D'ORAZIO, Patrizia With great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Patrizia D'Orazio announces her passing on December 1, 2019, with her loving family by her side at the age of 53. She was born in Toronto, Ontario on June 26, 1966 to Luigi and Rosalia D'Orazio. Beloved and devoted wife to Tim Le Bar. Loving and proud mother to Gianluca De Santo and James Le Bar. Cherished sister to Cesare D'Orazio. Greatly missed by her father Luigi D'Orazio, may she be reunited in Heaven with her mother Rosalia. She will be held dear in the hearts of her many family members and friends. Guests will be received at Delmoro Funeral Home (61 Beverly Hills Dr., North York) on Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Delmoro Funeral Home on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. Private Cremation to follow. In memory of Patrizia, donations may be made to the Make a Wish Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 7, 2019