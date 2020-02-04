|
McKENNA, PATSY (nee PHILLIPS) Passed away peacefully in her 100th year, on January 31, 2020. She was born December 4, 1920 in Bouf, Macedonia and came to Canada with her family in 1921. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Howard. Beloved mother of Robert (late Bernadette) and Judy Boult (Jim). Cherished grandmother of Christine (Andrew), Andrea (Richard), Ruth, Katharine and Adam. Loving great-grandmother of Emma, Cara, Aidan, Reigan, Marcus, Cameron and Spencer. Mom was a kind and generous woman who was fiercely independent. She loved to laugh and have fun. She and her beloved Howard enjoyed taking cruises, heading to Vegas to hit the gambling tables and hosting family and friends. She made friends wherever she went and loved to talk. We are grateful to the wonderful and caring staff at Langstaff Care Community. We also appreciate the professional and compassionate care she received from the staff at Mackenzie Health Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice in her memory would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements can be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 4, 2020