O'CONNOR, PATTY (MARY PATRICIA) May 29, 1946 - May 17, 2020 It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Patty. Loving mother of Michelle Horvath (Anthony) and grandmother of Elora and Athena, who simply lit up her life. Patty will be deeply missed by her siblings Joan (Tom Murray), David (Brenda), Barbara (Eric Dempster), Peter (Beth), Bill (Cheryl), Frank (Martha), Mary, Liz, Peggy (Norm Camire) and Posie (Scott Haight). She was predeceased by her mother and father David and Mary O'Connor, and her youngest brother Tom. She was kind and generous, and although she suffered many hardships in life she had a remarkable way of finding her way back to a place of real calm and acceptance. May she rest now in peace and eternal love. Service and committal has taken place.

Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
