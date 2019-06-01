McDONALD, PAUL ALEXANDER Deacon, Blessed Sacrament Church Unexpectedly at home on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the age of 75 years. Loving husband of Bonnie (Pat) Brady. Survived by his sister-in-law Valerie Brady, brother Raymond McDonald (Doreen) and sister Mary MacCuaig (Bruce). He will be fondly remembered and missed by his nieces, nephews and friends. He will also be sorely missed by his walking companion, his Border Collie Meg. He was a devoted Deacon who served in many capacities within the Archdiocese of Toronto. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7th. Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 24 Cheritan Avenue (one block south of Lawrence Avenue East) on Saturday, June 8th at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Church, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019