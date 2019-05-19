LEGER, PAUL ALFRED Passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Health Centre on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Ella (nee Bourgeois). Loving Father of Laura (Jim), Ron (Sue), Gary (Laury), Perry (Rebecca), Keith (Rose), Paula (Heather) and Jessica. Grandpa of Kristen, Bryan (Lauren), Nicole (Billy), Britany, Sam, Karl, Matthew, Shalom, Jaron and Aaron. Great-grandpa of Ella, Sophie, Victoria and Alice. Remembered by several nieces and nephews. Visitation at Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Tuesday, May 21st from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Service and reception following. Funeral mass and interment at St. Thomas de Memramcook, NB, Thursday, May 23rd at 11:00 a.m. In memory of Paul, in lieu of flowers, donations to The George Hall Centre: Child and Youth Mental Health Services would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 19, 2019