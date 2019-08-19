LYNCH, PAUL ALLAN December 19, 1952 - August 5, 2019 Passed away peacefully at Michael Garron Hospital, in Toronto, ON with family by his side. Predeceased by his father, George Allan Foster Lynch of Antigua, his mother, Mildred Catherine Lynch (nee James) of Halifax, NS, and sister, Edris Lynch of Antigua. Paul is survived by his sister, Andria Waithe (nee Lynch) of Toronto, ON, his brother, Leith Lynch of Nanaimo, BC and his loving nieces. As a volunteer to the Boys and Girls Club of Regent Park, a long-standing employee for the City of Toronto and faithful member to the Canadian-Cuban Friendship Association of Toronto, Paul's legacy of social justice and community support will forever be remembered. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 19, 2019