WISE, PAUL ALLAN Paul Wise was 82 years old when he died, peacefully, on Friday, April 10, 2020. For 25 years, he was the beloved husband of Danuta Berger of Montreal. He will also be sadly missed by his brother, Robert (Bob) Wise, niece and nephew, Jessica and Brooker Wise, his family, friends and all who knew him. Paul was a talented architect, an accomplished artist and a gourmet cook. He had the unique ability to pick out an ordinary moment and turn it into a hilarious event. He could make customs inspectors laugh. Maeve, his goddaughter remembers: "For a kid, Paul was always just a fun adult to be around. He was so incredibly talented, so very funny, such a calm and relaxing voice and there's no other handwriting (really printing), that I love more in the world than Paul's. I will miss him very much." We all, already, do. A celebration of Paul will take place when safety returns. Please send condolences and memories to bb002@sympatico.ca.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2020.