WARING, PAUL ALLISTER It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Paul, age 64 on June 19, 2019, son of the late (John) Waring and Iris Waring and brother to John (Hazel), Gayle (Jack), Pat, Lois (Peter), Barbara (Ian) and has many nieces and nephews. Paul, in his younger years, was very athletic and passionate about sports and also had a real love for dogs. Paul always saw the humorous side of things and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Paul was loved and left us too soon but will remain forever in our hearts. Cremation has taken place, at the Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 275 Lesmill Road, North York, Ontario. Should you wish to make a donation in Paul's name, please do so to CAMH, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

