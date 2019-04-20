AMANATIDES, PAUL Was called to Eternal Life, quietly, in the early hours of April 18, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Margaret, his son John (Susan) and grandchildren Anna, Sophia and Paul Sarkis, who were his special delight. He loved the Lord, his family and building houses. His smile will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22nd, from 5-9 p.m. at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd, at 10:30 a.m. at Heritage. Interment Pine Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Missionary Health Institute would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL AMANATIDES.
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4H 1B6
(416) 423-1000
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2019