GELINAS, PAUL ANDRÉ November 2, 1937 – August 30, 2019 Peacefully, on Friday August 30, 2019 with family by his side. Loving husband of the late Hilda (nee Kralik). Beloved father of Anne Marie (Mike), Michele, Philip (Nelia) and André (Colleen). Papa of Carlin, Jonah, Matthew, Jordan, Christopher, Kian, Luc, Ashlyn and Annika. Special thanks Dr. Rod Tanaka and the staff of Amica Newmarket for their compassionate care. Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home, 530 Industrial Parkway South, Aurora, Ontario (905-727-5421). Funeral Service to be held in the Thompson Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, September 5th, at 11 a.m. In memory of Paul, donations to Our Lady Of Grace Church Building Fund would be appreciated by the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Gelinas family may be shared at ThompsonFH-Aurora.com "Go With the Angels"
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 1, 2019