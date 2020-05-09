PAUL CAMERON MacDOUGALL WINICKI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WINICKI, PAUL CAMERON MacDOUGALL It is with profound sadness that we announce Paul's passing at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on May 4, 2020, at the age of 63. Paul was a caring and loving man who is deeply missed by his beloved wife Louise and his dog Sunny. Paul's siblings, John (Alice), Donald (Krista), Liz (Erron) and in-laws Lisette and Renaud Bolduc, Jean-Guy (Gloria) and Nathalie, as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family, will remember Paul with love. Paul's outgoing nature and sense of humour connected him with many close friends in Canada and the United States. Cremation and a private family service have taken place. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held in the future. www.smithfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved