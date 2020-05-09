WINICKI, PAUL CAMERON MacDOUGALL It is with profound sadness that we announce Paul's passing at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on May 4, 2020, at the age of 63. Paul was a caring and loving man who is deeply missed by his beloved wife Louise and his dog Sunny. Paul's siblings, John (Alice), Donald (Krista), Liz (Erron) and in-laws Lisette and Renaud Bolduc, Jean-Guy (Gloria) and Nathalie, as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family, will remember Paul with love. Paul's outgoing nature and sense of humour connected him with many close friends in Canada and the United States. Cremation and a private family service have taken place. A Celebration of Paul's life will be held in the future. www.smithfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.