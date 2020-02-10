Home

Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
905-257-1100
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville
3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.)
Mississauga/Oakville, ON L6H 7A8
View Map
Di RIENZO, PAUL It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Paul Harry Di Rienzo, after a brave battle against cancer on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Husband of Cathy, loving Father of Stephen and Elizabeth (Tim) and proud Papa of Kaylie and Lucas. Paul was a longtime employee of the Peel District School Board. Many thanks to the attentive and compassionate team of the Oncology Palliative Care Unit at Credit Valley Hospital. A Memorial Visitation will be held at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville (at Dundas), on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 5 to 9 p.m. A Memorial Service will be on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Paul wished donations to be made to the Trillium Health Partners Foundation. Online condolences may be shared through www.glenoaks.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 10, 2020
