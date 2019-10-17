PAUL DUGA

Obituary

DUGA, PAUL Passed away peacefully, on Saturday, October 12, 2019, surrounded by family. Survived by his wife Ellen; children, Janet, Elizabeth (Shane) and Robert (Amy); grandchildren, Blake, Taylor, Blaire, Grace, Tyler, and Charlotte; and brother John (Olga). Extended family: Jacqueline (Jaime), Jennifer (Steve), Janet (Brendal), Ryan, Jake, Hunter, Cooper, Dylan and Pony. A Celebration of Life will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mt. Pleasant Road (East gate entrance), on Friday, October 18th at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Online condolences can be made at www.etouch.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 17, 2019
