DZUBA, Paul District Chief of Toronto Fire Services Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on September 12, 2019. Loving husband of Wanda (nee Dunn) for 30 wonderful years. Beloved father of Joseph (Andrea) and Lisa (Morgan). Proud grandfather of Liam, Jaxson, Carter and Harley. Uncle of Cody (Meaghan), Mackenzie and Nicholas. Great-uncle of Makayla and Arlo. Brother-in-law of Arland (Kathy). Son of the late Tony and Betty Dzuba. Cherished son-in-law of Willene Dunn. A special thank you to his PSW, nurses, doctors, friends and family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, Newmarket (905-895-6631). Service information will be announced on our website. www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 14, 2019