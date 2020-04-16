BRIDGMAN, PAUL EDWARD 1932 - 2020 Paul passed away after a life well-lived with his high school sweetheart and wife of 66 years Marilyn (Richardson) Bridgman. He was dearly loved by Marilyn and by his beloved children, Tracy Purves (Scott), and Michael Bridgman (Ann Marie) and his adored grandchildren Joshua, Kayla, Aidan, Alexa and Dylan. His many friends who so enriched our life together will mourn his loss. He is survived by his sister Beverley Bridgman. Paul spent 35 years with the Toronto Board of Education as a teacher, consultant and principal of five different schools. He also spent 2 years with DND in Lahr, Germany and three years teaching at York University. Many thanks to everyone who helped him in his final journey, i.e. Audrey Cruikshank and her staff at VON, Jennifer Stubbert at Alzheimer Society, Lori Elmhurst at East LLHIN, PRHC Palliative Care and Lakefield Extendicare. A special thank you also to Dr. Michael Gibson. Cremation has taken place and according to Paul's wishes, no service will be held. Please remember all our happy times together and smile.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2020.