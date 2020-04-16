Mr. Bridgman was one of my very favorite teachers! I was in his Grade 5/6 class at Bruce Public School on Larchmount Ave., Toronto in the late 50s. All the girls had a crush on him because he was so handsome, funny and kind. I remember he had a Renault Dauphine and travelled all the way from South Taylor Mills Dr. in Richmond Hill every day to our school in the east end of Toronto. I also remember reading that he was a victim of stolen identity some years back. I worked at The Toronto Star in Advertising and spoke with his daughter who was placing a birth announcement for her new baby and I asked her to see if her Dad remembered me. My name was Kathy Kuzyk, now Wittekoek. Bless all of you for being able to enjoy your lives with this wonderful man. He will live on in so many of his pupils' lives.

Kathy Wittekoek

Student