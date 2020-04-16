PAUL EDWARD BRIDGMAN
1932 - 2020
BRIDGMAN, PAUL EDWARD 1932 - 2020 Paul passed away after a life well-lived with his high school sweetheart and wife of 66 years Marilyn (Richardson) Bridgman. He was dearly loved by Marilyn and by his beloved children, Tracy Purves (Scott), and Michael Bridgman (Ann Marie) and his adored grandchildren Joshua, Kayla, Aidan, Alexa and Dylan. His many friends who so enriched our life together will mourn his loss. He is survived by his sister Beverley Bridgman. Paul spent 35 years with the Toronto Board of Education as a teacher, consultant and principal of five different schools. He also spent 2 years with DND in Lahr, Germany and three years teaching at York University. Many thanks to everyone who helped him in his final journey, i.e. Audrey Cruikshank and her staff at VON, Jennifer Stubbert at Alzheimer Society, Lori Elmhurst at East LLHIN, PRHC Palliative Care and Lakefield Extendicare. A special thank you also to Dr. Michael Gibson. Cremation has taken place and according to Paul's wishes, no service will be held. Please remember all our happy times together and smile.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr. Bridgman was one of my very favorite teachers! I was in his Grade 5/6 class at Bruce Public School on Larchmount Ave., Toronto in the late 50s. All the girls had a crush on him because he was so handsome, funny and kind. I remember he had a Renault Dauphine and travelled all the way from South Taylor Mills Dr. in Richmond Hill every day to our school in the east end of Toronto. I also remember reading that he was a victim of stolen identity some years back. I worked at The Toronto Star in Advertising and spoke with his daughter who was placing a birth announcement for her new baby and I asked her to see if her Dad remembered me. My name was Kathy Kuzyk, now Wittekoek. Bless all of you for being able to enjoy your lives with this wonderful man. He will live on in so many of his pupils' lives.
Kathy Wittekoek
Student
Paul always brought a smile to my face, both you and Paul will always be a part of my heart and my family. I will miss him tremendously, he has left us all with such happy memories. Ones I will always cherish. Much Love to you and your family Marilyn.
Jenn Stubbert
Friend
Marilyn we have fond memories of the times we spent with you and Paul...our sympathies...
Marie Pronovost
Friend
With Marlyn by his side, together they created a wonderful life. Paul's passing is a huge loss for us all.
Sandra Statler
Friend
Pauls love of life was infectious. George and I have so many wonderful memories shared with him....travel....good food and not least a magnificent glass of Margaux. Our memories remain but we will miss him always.
Robyn McGregor
Friend
