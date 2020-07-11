DE LA FRANIER, PAUL EDWARD March 25, 1937 – July 4, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Paul in the early morning of July 4, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Rose, and his children, Carol (Tom), Mary (Jean-Francois), Glen (Gina), Sue (Ken) and his two step-children, Melanie (D'Arcy) and Andrew (Melissa) and his grandchildren Sam, Sarah (Darrell), Lily, Rique, Amy (James), Brian (Sandra), Laura (Matt), Carolyn (Mark), Euan, Jack, Maeve, Isla and Henry, and great-grandchildren, Aliyah, Merrick, Hazel, Colin, Abby and Henry. Paul is also survived by his siblings, Joan, Joe (Joan) and Leo (Shere) and their families. Paul lived a full life, receiving an engineering degree at the University of Ottawa and was named athlete of the year in his senior year in 1959. He then went to work for Labatt's as an engineer and Master Brewer and moved his family through various cities between Ontario and Newfoundland. He went on to work for Formosa in Barrie, Cadbury Schweppes in St. Catherines and Montreal and General Bakery in Toronto before purchasing the Black Anvil and then Sno-Cap Mushrooms. Paul was raised in a farming family and he returned to his roots with his wife, Rose, in Prince Edward County, Ontario, where they settled on a farm, planted an apple orchard and renovated an old farmhouse. His passion for business was equaled by the importance he placed on family and friends. While busy with multiple home projects, Paul was always available to offer a helping hand. Later in his life, Paul enjoyed lots of travel, adventure and laughs with his wife Rose, spending winters in Texas. He always reminded us of the importance of showing your love to the people who matter to you. Paul will be greatly missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, when family and friends can safely gather. His life was extended with three bypass surgeries, and the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. May he rest in peace, and may his memory be a blessing to us all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store